More
Universal Studios' Nintendo theme park in Osaka, Japan, is still a few years away, but a new teaser video gives us an idea of what to expect from the area. If you were hoping for an abundance of Mario, you're going to very happy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Darkthread
|54
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May 12
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC