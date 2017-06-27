Mitsubishi Electric to Record Gain fr...

Mitsubishi Electric to Record Gain from Sales of Investment Securities

Read more: Business Wire

As a result of the sales, Mitsubishi Electric's holdings in Renesas Electronics have decreased to 4.54 percent, or 75,706,885 shares, down from 6.27 percent, or 104,502,885 shares. Total revenue from the sales amounted to 23.2 billion yen.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,020

