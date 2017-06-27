MicroVision Ships Initial Production Display Engines to Asian Electronics Device Manufacturer
The engines in this initial shipment to the Asian OEM are part of a $6.7 million order for a customized display engine, PSE-0403-103, to be embedded in a smartphone. MicroVision plans to begin volume shipments in July, and expects a large majority of the units in this order to be shipped by the end of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Sat
|Sara
|57
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC