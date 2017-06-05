LG Electronics woos consumers with 10-year warranty in linear compressor
More than 1 billion tons of food, according to study is wasted annually in the continent, especially in Nigeria due to poor storage facilities and limited cold storage. Beacuse Refrigerator is one of the most needed appliances in every home because of its function in preserving, storing and keeping food items cool and fresh, consumers now look for refrigerators that are durable, spacious, fast cooling and most importantly backed with warranty.
