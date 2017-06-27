LG Electronics to tap deeper into chille...
South Korean electronics firm LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it plans to tap deeper into the global chiller market currently dominated by U.S. rivals. The South Korean tech giant said the chiller market could become a new growth engine for its air-conditioning business, claiming that its sales will grow 10 percent annually down the road.
