LG Electronics Englewood Cliffs Participates in 2017 Global Volunteer Day
Scores of employees from LG Electronics in Englewood Cliffs commemorated UN World Environment Day by working alongside the Palisades Interstate Park Commission cleaning up debris along the Englewood Cliffs Boat Basin area. Employees cleaned and maintained trails from the foot of the Boat Basin to the top of the cliffs, in fact the team helped to repair a failing stone wall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jun 13
|joseph
|56
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC