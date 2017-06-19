LG Electronics Englewood Cliffs Parti...

LG Electronics Englewood Cliffs Participates in 2017 Global Volunteer Day

Scores of employees from LG Electronics in Englewood Cliffs commemorated UN World Environment Day by working alongside the Palisades Interstate Park Commission cleaning up debris along the Englewood Cliffs Boat Basin area. Employees cleaned and maintained trails from the foot of the Boat Basin to the top of the cliffs, in fact the team helped to repair a failing stone wall.

