LG Electronics and MStar to Support Eurofins Digital Testing's 4K HDR Ultra HD Logo Scheme
Eurofins Digital Testing, a global leader in end-to-end quality assurance and testing services, today announced that LG Electronics and MStar have committed to Eurofins' 4K HDR Ultra HD logo technical requirements in their forthcoming products. Eurofins Digital Testing's logo scheme identifies devices that have been fully tested and proven to deliver the highest picture quality currently available, including High Dynamic Range , Ultra-High Definition and Wide Color Gamut simultaneously, from broadcast and broadband sources, as well as HDMI.
