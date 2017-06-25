Lack of pilots could hinder airlines' growth: Study

FILE PHOTO: An Alitalia pilot holds his cap at Fiumicino international airport in Rome September 24, 2008. REUTERS/Max Rossi NEW YORK: The worldwide commercial aviation industry will need an additional 255,000 pilots by 2027 to sustain its rapid growth, according to a 10-year forecast published by training company CAE Inc on Tuesday.

