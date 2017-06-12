Jabil reports loss for third quarter earnings but still exceeds analyst projections
Contract electronics manufacturer Jabil Inc. reported a $23.5 million third-quarter loss late Wednesday, but that didn't slow down it stock momentum. The St. Petersburg-based company's 31-cent share price beat analysts' 29-cent share price expectations, and its shares jumped nearly five percent in the first half hour after close of market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Tue
|joseph
|56
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC