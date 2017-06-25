Ixia on Preventing Industrial Control...

Ixia on Preventing Industrial Control System Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Cellular News

Ixia, a leading provider of network testing, visibility and security solutions, offers organizations advice on preventing Industrial Control Systems attacks in light of the recent report from Dragos on the CrashOverride malware. This malware took down 30 substations in the Ukraine's power grid late last year, and left 230,000 residents in the Ukraine without power.1 The report from Dragos on CrashOverride was detailed and specific.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cellular News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jun 13 joseph 56
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May '17 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. North Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC