Ixia and Arrow Electronics Expand Rel...

Ixia and Arrow Electronics Expand Relationship to Include EMEA

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

Arrow, a Fortune 150 company with 18,700 employees worldwide , serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries. The company offers the channel community a breadth of support including state-of-the-art distribution services ranging from engineering and integration support to warehousing and logistics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) May 31 Darkthread 54
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May 15 swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May 12 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 281,574,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC