Ixia and Arrow Electronics Expand Relationship to Include EMEA

Arrow, a Fortune 150 company with 18,700 employees worldwide , serves as a supply channel partner for more than 125,000 original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and commercial customers through a global network of more than 465 locations serving over 90 countries. The company offers the channel community a breadth of support including state-of-the-art distribution services ranging from engineering and integration support to warehousing and logistics.

