Investor Alert: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action...
Khang & Khang LLP announces the filing of a securities class action lawsuit against United Technologies Corporation . Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between April 21, 2015 and July 20, 2015, inclusive , are encouraged to contact the Firm in advance of the July 11, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.
