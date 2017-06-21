InterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020
InterDigital, Inc. announced today an adjustment to the conversion rate applicable to its 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes due 2020 . In connection with the cash dividends previously announced by the Company and paid on October 26, 2016, January 25, 2017 and April 26, 2017, the conversion rate for the Notes has been increased to 13.8664 shares of the Company's common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes.
