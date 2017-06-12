GST to rollout on July 1, return deadline relaxed by 2 months

New Delhi, June 19: The GST Council on Sunday unanimously agreed on a July 1 rollout of the Goods and Services Tax regime despite some pending issues, while relaxing the return filing deadline for the first two months, and approved the rules on anti-profiteering to protect consumers. While Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, making these announcements, said India does not have the "luxury of time" to defer implementation of the new indirect tax regime, stakeholders hailed the Council's decision to give the initial two-month relaxation in filing of returns.

