Football coach at University High School in Irvine arrested on...
IRVINE A University High School football coach was arrested this week on suspicion of communicating with a minor for sex and attempting to solicit child pornography, authorities said on Thursday. Jeremy Osso, 39, of Costa Mesa served as a defensive coordinator for the Irvine school's varsity football team and as an instructional assistant at Irvine High School, according to the Irvine Unified School District.
