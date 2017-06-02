Fire damages Irvine seafood market
IRVINE A fire believed to have been caused by a faulty freezer filled a seafood market with smoke early Friday morning. When firefighters arrived, smoke was billowing out of the front door of the market, said Orange County Fire Authority Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Darkthread
|54
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May 12
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC