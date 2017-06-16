Financial Survey: STMicroelectronics N.V.

Cavium and STMicroelectronics N.V. are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitabiliy, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk. STMicroelectronics N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Cavium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.