EMCORE Introduces New EMCORE-Orion Series Fiber Optic Gyro-Based...

EMCORE Corporation , a leading provider of advanced Mixed-Signal Optics products that provide the foundation for today's high-speed communication network infrastructures and leading-edge defense systems, announced today the introduction of its new Micro Inertial Navigation system , the first product in the new EMCORE-Oriona series of inertial navigation products for use in unmanned aerial vehicles, ground-based military operations, aeronautics and aviation. The EMCORE-Oriona MINAV is being debuted at the 2017 Joint Navigation Conference , June 6-7 at the Dayton Convention Center in Dayton, Ohio, booth #310A.

