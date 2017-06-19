Diddy's 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' lets ...

Diddy's 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' lets '90s rap stories shine

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Sean "Diddy" Combs is often thinking of his old friend, the late rapper The Notorious B.I.G., whose career he helped launch in the early '90s. The Grammy-winning rapper and producer said it's the right time to commemorate his and B.I.G.'s legacies 20 years after his protege was gunned down in Los Angeles during the height of rap's East Coast-West Coast rivalry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jun 13 joseph 56
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) May '17 swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May '17 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC