Diddy's 'Can't Stop Won't Stop' lets '90s rap stories shine
Sean "Diddy" Combs is all about honoring '90s hip-hop lately, including his late friend The Notorious B.I.G. The Grammy-winning rapper and producer stars in the new documentary "Can't Stop Won't Stop," which chronicles his Bad Boy label launching an anniversary tour that helped put Combs atop the Forbes magazine richest celebrity list recently. The film premieres Sunday on Apple Music and features Combs' frequent collaborators including Lil' Kim and Faith Evans, who reconciled their relationship in a moment captured in the film.
