Cypress Semi Executive Chairman resigns
Cypress Semiconductor announces the resignation of Executive Chairman H. Raymond Bingham, who will also leave his position on the Board, effective immediately. The resignation includes a liability release for Bingham and Cypress in any matters involving the lawsuits of founder and former CEO T.J. Rodgers, who was forced to resign last year.
