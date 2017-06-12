Cypress Semi Executive Chairman resigns

17 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

Cypress Semiconductor announces the resignation of Executive Chairman H. Raymond Bingham, who will also leave his position on the Board, effective immediately. The resignation includes a liability release for Bingham and Cypress in any matters involving the lawsuits of founder and former CEO T.J. Rodgers, who was forced to resign last year.

