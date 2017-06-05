Corning: Continuous Innovation, Consistent Dividend

In a great story from The Generations of Corning: The Life and Times of a Global Corporation by Davis Dyer and Daniel Gross, an early television network devised a peculiar reward for efficient Corning glassworkers of the 1950s: At one point, DuMont promised lobsters to workers in Corning's A Factory if they could make 120 twenty-inch television bulbs in a day - an incentive that worked. Corning is one of the oldest and most innovative companies in America.

