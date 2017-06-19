Capstone to Provide Clean Power from ...

Capstone to Provide Clean Power from Waste Gas for Repeat Oil and Gas Customer

Capstone Turbine Corporation , the world's leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has secured an order for two C1000 Signature Series microturbines to provide power from waste gas for a repeat oil and gas customer in Southern California. "This is a significant order in the California oil and gas market and further illustrates the strengthening of Capstone's oil and gas related business which made up 34% of total product revenue last year," stated Darren Jamison, Capstone's President and Chief Executive Officer.

