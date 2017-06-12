Ballard's Protonex Subsidiary Receives First Order For Fuel Cell System To Power Commercial UAVs
Ballard Power Systems announced that the company's subsidiary, Protonex, has received an initial order for its fuel cell propulsion system, together with design services, from FlyH2 Aerospace , a South African-based developer of hydrogen fuel cell powered unmanned aerial vehicles for commercial applications. For competitive reasons, commercial details of this order are confidential.
