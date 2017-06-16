Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC
AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,437,581 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 101,413 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jun 13
|joseph
|56
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC