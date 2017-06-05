Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMO...

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith Sells 3,016 Shares

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 3,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $83,995.60.

Chicago, IL

