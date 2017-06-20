$1.64 EPS Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) This Quarter
Wall Street analysts expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research . Seven analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jun 13
|joseph
|56
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May '17
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May '17
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC