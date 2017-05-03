Wireless Charging Market is Growing Rapidly over 27% of CAGR By 2022
Wireless Charging Market is expected to grow at USD ~20 Billion by 2022, at 27% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022 Major Key Players:Qualcomm Inc. , Fulton Innovation LLc , Texas Instruments, Inc. , Witricity Corporation , Convenient Power HK Ltd. , Integrated Device Technology" PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Scenario Technological advancements in transmission of energy without wires or cables from a power source to a consuming device is driving the wireless charging market. A wireless charger comprises a charging station that transmits the energy, and a receiver that receives the energy and charges the battery.
