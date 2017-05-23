Vishay Intertechnology Declares Quarterly Dividend
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. , announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock and Class B common stock to be paid on June 29, 2017 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2017. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
