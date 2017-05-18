TDK Completes Acquisition of InvenSense

TDK Completes Acquisition of InvenSense

The acquisition price was $13.00 USD per InvenSense share, and the total acquisition price was approximately $1.3 billion USD. TDK currently focuses on three market segments: automotive, industrial equipment & energy, and information & communications technology .

