SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Arrow Electronics, Inc.'s Q3 2017 Earnings
Arrow Electronics, Inc. - SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Arrow Electronics in a research note issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69.
