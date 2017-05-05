STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages
STMicroelectronics NV has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC