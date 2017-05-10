Startup targets the TI calculators your kid lugs to class

The Texas Instruments Inc. logo is arranged with a scientific calculator for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Sunday, April 17, 2011. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg Silicon Valley startup Desmos is going after one of the oldest names in technology, Texas Instruments, in an area not normally associated with cutting-edge innovation: handheld calculators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.