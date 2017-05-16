SMTC Reports First Quarter 2017 Results, Expansion of Management...

TORONTO, May 16, 2017 -- SMTC Corporation , a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced the following: Q1 results including revenue of $33.2 million, gross profit of $3.6 million, a net loss of $0.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $ million Global Restructuring Plan implemented to align operational functions in order to better serve the customer base and reduce the global cost structure, expected to result in approximately $5.0 million in annualized savings Revenue for the first quarter was $33.2 million compared to $41.9 million in the first quarter of prior year. The decrease was primarily the result of one customer that transferred its business to other contract manufacturers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.