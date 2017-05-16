SMTC Reports First Quarter 2017 Resul...

SMTC Reports First Quarter 2017 Results, Expansion of Management...

TORONTO, May 16, 2017 -- SMTC Corporation , a global electronics manufacturing services provider, today announced the following: Q1 results including revenue of $33.2 million, gross profit of $3.6 million, a net loss of $0.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $ million Global Restructuring Plan implemented to align operational functions in order to better serve the customer base and reduce the global cost structure, expected to result in approximately $5.0 million in annualized savings Revenue for the first quarter was $33.2 million compared to $41.9 million in the first quarter of prior year. The decrease was primarily the result of one customer that transferred its business to other contract manufacturers.

