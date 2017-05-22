Samsung Electronics says will continu...

Samsung Electronics says will continue looking for M&A opportunities

Children look at a mobile phone in front of an advertisement of Samsung Electronic at its store in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2017. Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will continue looking for acquisition opportunities, a company executive said on Monday, as the firm seeks to build software and services to further differentiate its products.

