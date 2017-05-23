Rudolph JetStep S Lithography System Advances Panel-Based Advanced Packaging

The system, which will ship in June 2017 to an outsourced assembly and test facility based in Asia, will be used to produce system-in-package products that combine sensor, processor and memory functions for the automotive industry. "Inherently large in size with a rectangular form factor, a SiP is ideally suited for panel manufacturing," said Rich Rogoff, vice president and general manager of Rudolph's Lithography Systems Group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.