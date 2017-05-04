Ripa, Liotta, Chung among New Jersey Hall of Fame honorees

In this Wednesday, March 9, 2016, file photo, Connie Chung attends the 24th Annual "A Night at Sardi's" held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. New Jersey's Hall of Fame honored its newest members including Camden County native Kelly Ripa, actor Ray Liotta of Newark and Middletown resident Chung on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.