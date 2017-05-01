Renesas Electronics America, Intrinsic ID, and Medium One Introduce...
RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit Integrates Renesas RX231 MCUs, Intrinsic ID IoT Authentication, and Medium One's Cloud Services and Workflows SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2017 – Renesas Electronics America Inc., a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions; Intrinsic ID, a digital authentication company and inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function ; and Medium One, a leading Internet of Things Data Intelligence company, today announced their collaboration on the RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit. Based on Renesas' popular RX231 Group of 32-bit microcontrollers , the new evaluation kit incorporates Intrinsic ID's "root-of-trust" SRAM PUF technology and Medium One's cloud services and IoT workflows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC