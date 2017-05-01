Renesas Electronics America, Intrinsic ID, and Medium One Introduce...

RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit Integrates Renesas RX231 MCUs, Intrinsic ID IoT Authentication, and Medium One's Cloud Services and Workflows SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2017 – Renesas Electronics America Inc., a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions; Intrinsic ID, a digital authentication company and inventor of SRAM Physical Unclonable Function ; and Medium One, a leading Internet of Things Data Intelligence company, today announced their collaboration on the RX231 Wi-Fi Cloud Connectivity Kit. Based on Renesas' popular RX231 Group of 32-bit microcontrollers , the new evaluation kit incorporates Intrinsic ID's "root-of-trust" SRAM PUF technology and Medium One's cloud services and IoT workflows.

