Optomec Announces Improved Performance of Copper Inks for Aerosol Jet Printed Electronics
The availability and support of these new, cost effective inks from a number of qualified suppliers will enable new classes of electronic devices, helping to expand industrial use of 3D printed electronics for consumer electronics, medical device, Internet of Things and other electronic applications. Copper and Copper/Nickel inks from Applied Nanotech, Inc., Intrinsiq Materials, Inc., PV Nano Cell Ltd. and Kuprion, Inc. have been successfully printed using Optomec Aerosol Jet technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr 2
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC