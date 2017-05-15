Nintendo Planning to Launch Smartphone Version of 'The Legend of Zelda'
Following the release of mobile games Miitomo , Super Mario Run , Fire Emblem Heroes , and the upcoming Animal Crossing iPhone app, Nintendo's next big franchise coming to smartphones will be The Legend of Zelda , according to sources speaking with The Wall Street Journal . The sources said that Animal Crossing will hit mobile devices sometime "in the latter half of 2017," and a smartphone version of The Legend of Zelda would launch afterwards.
