Nintendo killed the NES Classic, but this retro console is the next best thing
Earlier this year, the NES Classic Edition died an untimely death . According to Nintendo of America CEO Reggie Fils-Aime, the retro remake was never meant to be anything more than a limited-time release, but the company could never have predicted just how popular the device would become .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boy Genius.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|Apr 17
|payme
|9
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC