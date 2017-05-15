New PIC32 Family of 32-bit Microcontr...

New PIC32 Family of 32-bit Microcontrollers Optimised for Motor...

Read more: Information Technology

The PIC32MK family features four highly-integrated MCUs for precision dual Motor Control applications and eight MCUs packed with serial communication modules for General Purpose applications. All MC and GP devices feature a 120 MHz 32-bit core that supports Digital Signal Processor instructions.

