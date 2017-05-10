MTS scandal offers lessons on China d...

MTS scandal offers lessons on China dealings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

A management scandal in its Chinese office cost MTS Systems Corp. millions of dollars to investigate and create new corporate compliance safeguards and played havoc with the supplier's recent financial reports to shareholders and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although damage to the Minnesota-based auto supplier was limited and no intellectual property was stolen, according to the company, the incident could be a cautionary tale to other companies doing business in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) Fri give-crucial-contex 3
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,585 • Total comments across all topics: 281,011,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC