Micron Unleashes the Full Power of NVMe Storage, Unlocking Unused Capacity and Performance
Micron SolidScale Platform Architecture Ushers in the Era of Shared Accelerated Storage for Data Intensive Workloads and Next-Generation Cloud Native Applications New Micron software-defined storage architecture innovates ahead of the NVMe over fabric standard to unlock the benefits of shared storage, with the performance of server-side flash Integrated platform architecture enables true innovation and agility, designed for tomorrow's cloud-native environment while supporting today's legacy applications Further details of this announcement will be expanded on during a live webcast of the Micron Summit taking place in New York city today. The webcast begins at 11 A.M. Eastern.
