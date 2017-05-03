Micron Unleashes the Full Power of NV...

Micron Unleashes the Full Power of NVMe Storage, Unlocking Unused Capacity and Performance

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Micron SolidScale Platform Architecture Ushers in the Era of Shared Accelerated Storage for Data Intensive Workloads and Next-Generation Cloud Native Applications New Micron software-defined storage architecture innovates ahead of the NVMe over fabric standard to unlock the benefits of shared storage, with the performance of server-side flash Integrated platform architecture enables true innovation and agility, designed for tomorrow's cloud-native environment while supporting today's legacy applications Further details of this announcement will be expanded on during a live webcast of the Micron Summit taking place in New York city today. The webcast begins at 11 A.M. Eastern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,612 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC