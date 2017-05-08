Marvell's New CTO Wants 'Culture of I...

Marvell's New CTO Wants 'Culture of Innovation' | EE Times

Neil Kim is just what the doctor ordered for Marvell - a booster shot of positive, practical engineering energy for a company about halfway through a major surgical makeover. The former head of Broadcom's central engineering group spent an hour with EE Times sharing his views at the end of his first week on the job as Marvell's new chief technologist.

Chicago, IL

