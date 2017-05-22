Littelfuse Honors Digi-Key Electronics as 2016 High Service Distributor of the Year
Littelfuse, Inc ., the global leader in circuit protection, bestowed the global electronics component distributor Digi-Key Electronics with its 2016 High Service Distributor of the Year award. Littelfuse presented the award to Digi-Key Electronics at last week's Electronic Distribution Show : Dawn Manhart, Littelfuse director channel sales; Alex Conkright, Littelfuse distribution corporate account manager; Paul Dosser, Digi-Key Electronics VP business development; Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse president and chief executive officer; Eric Went, Digi-Key Electronics supplier business development manager; and Monica Flores, Digi-Key Electronics area director, Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|10
|CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09)
|May 12
|give-crucial-contex
|3
|critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Kris wilson
|125
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Mar '17
|Jimmyzx9
|12
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Mar '17
|cal
|53
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Mar '17
|ThomasA
|4
|Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on...
|Mar '17
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC