Littelfuse Honors Digi-Key Electronics as 2016 High Service Distributor of the Year

Littelfuse, Inc ., the global leader in circuit protection, bestowed the global electronics component distributor Digi-Key Electronics with its 2016 High Service Distributor of the Year award. Littelfuse presented the award to Digi-Key Electronics at last week's Electronic Distribution Show : Dawn Manhart, Littelfuse director channel sales; Alex Conkright, Littelfuse distribution corporate account manager; Paul Dosser, Digi-Key Electronics VP business development; Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse president and chief executive officer; Eric Went, Digi-Key Electronics supplier business development manager; and Monica Flores, Digi-Key Electronics area director, Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.