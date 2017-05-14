Life Storage Inc (LSI) Shares Bought ...

Life Storage Inc (LSI) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Life Storage Inc by 152.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 25,439 shares during the period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May 12 give-crucial-contex 3
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Apr 17 payme 9
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,016,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC