LG Electronics assures 70% energy saving with Gencool dual inverter AC
By Emeka Aginam The introduction of the All New Gencoool Airconditioner will help consumers save as much as 70% on electricity consumption with an increased cooling capacity of 40% thereby reducing bills., the General Manager Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Cholyong Park has assured. The new product, he said, has proved the company's determination to offer Nigerians with cutting edge technological products that addresses their distinctive needs.
