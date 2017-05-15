LG Electronics assures 70% energy sav...

LG Electronics assures 70% energy saving with Gencool dual inverter AC

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Vanguard

By Emeka Aginam The introduction of the All New Gencoool Airconditioner will help consumers save as much as 70% on electricity consumption with an increased cooling capacity of 40% thereby reducing bills., the General Manager Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr. Cholyong Park has assured. The new product, he said, has proved the company's determination to offer Nigerians with cutting edge technological products that addresses their distinctive needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Joe The Plumber Stands By Shocking Holocaust Ch... (Jun '12) Mon swedenforever 10
News CPI celebrates 55th anniversary with $5,500 don... (Oct '09) May 12 give-crucial-contex 3
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Apr '17 Kris wilson 125
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar '17 Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Mar '17 cal 53
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar '17 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar '17 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,515 • Total comments across all topics: 281,069,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC