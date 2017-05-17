LG Electronics Announces Google Home Compatible Appliances
Google Home compatibility will begin rolling out this month in on LG's premium portfolio of connected smart devices, including the LG SIGNATURE brand washing machine and dryer, refrigerator, oven range and air purifier as well as an LG air conditioner and robotic vacuum. Dates of availability in other markets will be announced locally at the time of launch.
