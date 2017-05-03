Levi & Korsinsky Announces Notice Regarding Intersil...

On October 31, 2016, stockholders of Intersil Corporation filed class action complaints in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware against Intersil's CEO and board members alleging claims for breaches of fiduciary duty. The claims in the Action derived from the execution of the merger agreement dated September 12, 2016, between Intersil and Renesas Electronics Corporation and the filing of what was alleged to be an incomplete and materially deficient Preliminary Proxy Statement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on October 12, 2016.

